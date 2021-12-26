Seven killed, 11 injured in Muzaffarpur boiler blast, probe ordered

At least seven people were killed and eleven others injured when the boiler of a plant -- used for preparing processed food and confectionery -- exploded in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday morning, officials said.

Confirming seven deaths, Jayant Kant, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, said the incident occurred at a noodles factory located in Bela Phase-2 under Bela police station around 10 am. “Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred due to the blast in a boiler. Most of the victims were daily wage earners. The list of the victims is being prepared,” said Kant.

Two other factories nearby were also damaged in the explosion, he said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep shock over the tragedy and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He announced a probe into the blast and compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of every deceased.

Minister of revenue and land reforms Ramsurat Rai said, “We need to find out why the factory was operational on a Sunday. A government certificate was given for the operation of the boiler in May. A high-level inquiry will be conducted followed by action against those found guilty.”

Soon after the incident, locals launched the rescue operation and rushed victims to SKMCH in coordination with the district administration. Later, a state disaster response force (SDRF) team was pressed into search operation by the district administration. The SDRF recovered three bodies till the filing of this report. “The bodies were badly mutilated, body parts were maimed and beyond recognition,” Guneshwar Mandal, inspector, SDRF Muzaffarpur, said.

When contacted, Dr Babu Saheb Jha, superintendent of Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH), said all seven victims were brought dead. “Seven others who sustained injuries in the explosion are undergoing treatment with minor to moderate injuries.

Their condition is stable,” he said.

Pravan Kumar, district magistrate (DM), Muzaffarpur, said action will be taken against those found responsible. “It would be too early to comment on the accident right now. We will look into the causes behind the accident after the rescue operation and investigate the matter from all possible angles,” said the DM.

Residents dwelling near the factory said that the area resounded with a deafening explosion accompanied by land shaking that occurred around 10 am. “At first, everyone thought that there was an earthquake,” said Shashi Rajan Rai, a local.

The intensity of the blast was so severe that the sound could be heard up to 5 km, said another local.

People familiar with the matter said the factory was set up around four years back for producing processed food like noodles and confectionaries.

Meanwhile, Pankaj, one of the injured victims, said, “In the morning, when everyone was busy in their work, suddenly an explosion took place. Before we could understand anything, the machine started to fall apart. Few friends got trapped under it. There was shouting and confusion on the premises,” he said.

Past incidents

* March 28, 2017: A boiler exploded in a plywood factory in Patna. No casualty was reported.

*December 21, 2017: Five people died in an explosion in a boiler at a sugar mill in Gopalganj.

*November 16, 2019: Three people died after a boiler of a plant exploded in Sagauli, East Champaran.