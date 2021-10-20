Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Seven test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
others

Seven test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, lower than nine the day before
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Panchkula once again reported no case, the 10th time this month, while Chandigarh and Mohali logged four and three cases, respectively.

No life was lost to the virus for the 14th day in row.

However, tricity’s active cases increased from 68 to 70 in the past 24 hours. Mohali still has 35 infected patients, Chandigarh 25 and Panchkula 10.

The latest cases in the UT surfaced in Sectors 8 and 21, while those in Mohali came from Dera Bassi, Kharar and Mohali city.

