Home / Cities / Others / Seven test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
others

Seven test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, lower than nine the day before
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, lower than nine the day before.

Panchkula once again reported no case, the 10th time this month, while Chandigarh and Mohali logged four and three cases, respectively.

No life was lost to the virus for the 14th day in row.

However, tricity’s active cases increased from 68 to 70 in the past 24 hours. Mohali still has 35 infected patients, Chandigarh 25 and Panchkula 10.

The latest cases in the UT surfaced in Sectors 8 and 21, while those in Mohali came from Dera Bassi, Kharar and Mohali city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out