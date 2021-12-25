‘Sextortion’: Gurugram police trace three suspects to Assam

Nearly a year after a 33-year-old practising lawyer from Gurugram lodged a complaint that he first received a clip of a sex chat where his face was embedded, and then the sender threatened to upload the morphed video on social media if he did not pay up ₹5 lakh, the Gurugram Police on Saturday said that they have traced the suspects to Assam.

According to senior police officials, the clip of sex chat video was morphed to extort money and a gang with roots in Assam and Rajasthan was behind this racket.

“We have identified three suspects, who were served notices on Friday under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officers) of the Criminal Procedure Code to join investigations,” said KK Rao, Gurugram Police commissioner.

“After over an 11-month investigation, the cyber police teams traced the IP address and location of the video and the location from where calls were made. The suspects were operating from Assam and the calls were made from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. We have seen many gangs based out of Assam involved in sextortion cases,” Rao said, adding that two teams were sent to Assam twice, but no arrests could be made.

The gang has duped over 300 people in Delhi-NCR this year, police officers said, adding that they have received over 50 complaints from Gurugram alone.

Police said the fraudsters first befriend the victims on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook and then lure them using sex video clips. “A woman, who is part of the gang, make video calls to the victim after getting his number during their chat and starts stripping during the call, while encouraging him to do the same. The victim, with no idea that the call is being recorded, gives in. Then the gang blackmails the victim by threatening to upload the photos on social media,” said Rao.

Rao said that the gang sometimes also sends morphed video clips to the victim to extort money as in the case of the lawyer who had lodged the complaint at the Cyber police station in December last year. A case under Section 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code and Section 67A (material which contains sexually explicit act or conduct) of the IT Act was registered, police said.

According to police, many victims give in to extortion demands and avoid lodging a complaint for fear of social stigma.

Aman Kumar Chauhan, the lawyer, said that he registered a complaint at Cyber police station in December last year. Chauhan, a resident of Bhora Kalan in Pataudi, said that as soon as he received a call the screen went blank and the call got disconnected on its own. “Within minutes, I received a video on my WhatsApp number where my face was superimposed onto another man performing a sexual act while talking to a woman. I was shocked and then approached police,” he said.

In January, a 35-year-old executive of a private company and was asked to pay ₹3 lakh by the suspects, police said.

In March, a 45-year-old senior executive of a private company was also targeted in a similar manner. “I received a call from an unknown number. When I took the call, there was a nude woman on the screen. For a few seconds, I could not understand what was happening. I disconnected the call. A little later, I received a video where my face had been embedded,” he said, seeking anonymity.

The executive paid ₹1 lakh to the suspects, but did not approach the police.

