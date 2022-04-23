AMU professor gets one year jail in sexual misconduct case
Aligarh’s additional district judge Rajesh Bhardwaj has quashed the acquittal by a trial court of Bilal Mustafa, a professor in the management department of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and sentenced him to one year’s rigorous imprisonment with penalty for making sexual remarks, unwelcome physical contact and advances towards an Iranian girl research scholar studying under him.
The judge, however, allowed the bail application of Mustafa on personal bond of ₹25,000 and production of two sureties.
A case was registered under section 354A(i)(iv) (offence of making sexual remarks, unwelcome physical contact and advances) of Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh in 2014 on a complaint by the Iranian girl research scholar against Mustafa.
The scholar, who had joined research work in 2013 under Mustafa, had first complained to the AMU administration and later to the Aligarh police.
An internal inquiry committee of AMU had given a clean chit to the professor but the police, after a probe, registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act at the Civil Lines police station in 2014.
The matter reached the trial court in 2015 but it acquitted the accused on September 17, 2018. An appeal was later filed against the acquittal order. The appellate court, after hearings, held that the accused could not be acquitted on the basis of the clean chit given by AMU committee.
The additional district judge, in his judgment dated April 21, observed that foreign students come to India for education on the basis of its image, but the offence committed by the accused was sufficient to tarnish the image of India on the international forum.
Holding the accused professor guilty, the court sentenced him for one year’s rigorous prison and ordered him to pay a penalty of ₹10,000, out of which ₹5,000 is to be paid to the complainant for litigation expenses.
Reacting to the court order, the AMU proctor prof Wasim Ali stated that no comment could be made on the judgment of the court and it was open to the faculty member, who has been released on bail, to go in appeal against the order.
“We have to study the implications of the court’s order in the light of rules and by-laws of the university and then only future course would be decided,” stated Ali.
-
Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination
“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.
-
143 officers graduate from Military Institute of Technology, Pune
PUNE As many as 143 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, including seven officers of a friendly foreign country (Sri Lanka), graduated on Saturday after successful completion of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course from the portals of the Military Institute of Technology. Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ IDS was the chief guest for the event.
-
Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients
A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre, was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral. Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.
-
Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault
The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.” The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.
-
Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar
KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states. NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics