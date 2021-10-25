SGPC to promote frontline Covid-19 warriors at its hospitals

Amritsar The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has resolved to give a special promotion to employees, who worked as front-line Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic in wards of its two hospitals, run under the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Health Sciences and Research.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur told a press conference on Monday that hospital administrations have been asked to prepare lists of employees who rendered services during the Covid-19 pandemic, after due verification. All such employees will be given a special promotion each.

“A grand religious conference of Sikh Missionary Colleges is being held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) complex in the memory of martyrs of the Gurdwara Reform Movement. As many as 56 Sikh Missionary Colleges would be participating in it,” she said, adding that Sikh Missionary Colleges will also be made allies in this campaign.

She added that in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Dharam Prachar Committee is organising an Amrit Sanchar Campaign on a large scale. She also strongly condemned the exclusion of Punjabi language from the main subjects by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

