SGPC to give 5 lakh reward for info on sacrilege bid accused

The Sangat had punished the accused, but the reward for the sacrilege bid accused had been kept so that there can be proper closure for the case.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Punjab Police failure to trace the man’s family meant that the conspiracy behind the incident could not be unearthed. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 10:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar With the Punjab Police failing to trace the antecedents or identify relatives of the man, who attempted sacrilege at the Golden Temple on December 18, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday announced a reward of 5 lakh for anyone providing information leading to him. The man was lynched to death.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The SGPC will give a reward of 5 lakh to the person who gives information about the identification of the accused and his family. There is no doubt that the Sangat has punished the accused for his actions, but it is important to unearth the conspiracy that led to this. The identity of the person who will give information about this accused will remain confidential.”

