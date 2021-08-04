SGPGI nurse, kin test positive; samples sent for genome sequencing

LUCKNOW The SGPGI administration is on high alert after a nurse and her family staying on the institute’s campus tested positive for Covid on their return from Kerala, which has seen a surge in cases recently.

After contact tracing, samples of more than 122 of her contacts on the campus were sent for test, said officials.

“Samples of the nurse’s family members have been sent to the KGMU lab for genome sequencing (test of Delta variant). The PGI is thankful to the contact tracing team, CMO and other officials of district administration who were quick in reaching the PGI for tracing of contacts,” said Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Agarwal said, “SGPGI is taking utmost care of its staff members. Ninety per cent of its staff has received both the shots. Because the Delta variant is lethal, the PGI administration didn’t want to take any risk and that’s why aggressive contact tracing was done and samples were collected by the district administration team.”

The PGI nurse and her family had returned from Kerala by flight on July 30. She had a three-day-old Covid negative report with her. However, the nurse went for a Covid test after she, her husband and two kids developed fever, cold and cough. Their RTPCR report came positive, said officials.

Deputy CMO Milind Wardhan said, “The contact tracing was performed immediately and samples of more than 122 contacts were taken and sent to the lab. The RTPCR report of all the contacts came negative. But second samples of these contacts would be sent for a test after a few days to ensure that no person is affected. Ideally, a second sample is taken after five days.”

As many doctors and nurses of SGPGIMS go for vacations during summer vacations, the PGI administration has requested the returnees, especially from Delta affected states, to get themselves tested for Covid.