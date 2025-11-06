Shahjahanpur: Farmer shot dead by neighbour over field boundary dispute

A 30-year-old farmer was shot dead by his neighbour following a long-standing dispute over a field boundary on the Badaun–Shahjahanpur border on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. The incident was captured on the victim’s mobile phone, revealing how the confrontation unfolded. An FIR has been registered against the accused, his brother, and an unidentified accomplice under relevant IPC sections. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The deceased, Arvesh Yadav, lived in Usawan town with his wife and their five children. He owned around eight bighas of farmland in the Parour police station area of Shahjahanpur. On Wednesday evening, after dinner, he went to his farm, where his uncle was ploughing the field with a tractor.

According to eyewitnesses, Arvesh was sitting by the field boundary when his neighbour Kallu, who owns an adjoining six-bigha plot, began cutting the dividing line. When Arvesh objected, Kallu allegedly grew enraged.

A heated argument ensued, during which Kallu went home, returned with a country-made pistol, his brother, and another man on a motorcycle. As the dispute flared again, Arvesh began recording on his phone, capturing Kallu pulling out the pistol and shooting him in the chest. Arvesh collapsed, and nearby farmers, hearing the gunshot, rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

Arvesh’s cousin Upendra said, “There was no old enmity. Kallu was cutting the boundary, and my brother only asked him to stop. Enraged, he shot him.”

After the murder, Usawan SHO Virpal Singh Tomar arrived at the scene with his team. Police moved the body to a nearby field, but the victim’s family refused to release it, demanding the accused’s arrest first. Tension gripped the area as a large crowd gathered at the spot.

Senior superintendent of police Brajesh Singh later clarified that the crime scene falls within Shahjahanpur district. “Badaun police reached the spot as a precautionary measure. The family was convinced, and the body was sent for post-mortem around 8 pm,” he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s brother Dharmendra, an FIR has been registered against Kallu Singh, his brother Sonu, and an unidentified accomplice under relevant IPC sections. Heavy police deployment remains in the area to maintain order, and teams from both districts are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.