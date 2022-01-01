Sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases as 251 more test positive in Uttar Pradesh, 49 in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded on Friday a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases as 251 more people tested positive during the day. With this, the total number of active Covid cases in the state increased to 862, a rise of over 9 times since December 1 when the active cases were 92 only.

According to the data from the state health department, the 179 fresh cases have been reported in the urban hubs of the state, particularly the districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) and in Lucknow. Maximum 61 new cases were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 49 in Lucknow, 34 in Ghaziabad, 13 in Mathura, 11 in Meerut and Prayagraj.

The fresh cases above 250 in a single day was reported on June 22 (255) and active cases above 850 was reported on July 26 (857) this year when the 2nd Covid wave was on decline in the state, said a health department official.

“In all, 1, 83,401 Covid samples were tested and the results of 251 came positive in last 24 hours. Till now, 9, 29, 14,898 samples have been tested and 13,37,059 people vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

Against the 251 new cases reported from 36 districts in UP, 29 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, maximum five from Gautam Buddha Nagar. The positivity rate on Thursday was 1.84% and the recovery rate was 98.6%, he said.

“Keeping in view the rise in fresh cases, contact tracing and sampling have been increased along with screening of passengers at airport and railway stations, particularly of those coming from abroad or other states,” said a senior health official.

49 more test Covid positive in Lucknow

The state capital on Friday reported 49 new Covid-19 cases, almost double in a single day. There were 26 new cases on Thursday, according to health department officials.

“Among the new cases, 28 are male, including a 15-year-old boy, and the remaining are female. Out of the 49 cases, 20 Covid patients have travel history of other states while the two, who had returned from Dubai, was found infected with the coronavirus after his sample collected at the airport came positive in the test,” said a senior health official.

Six others had given samples to travel abroad and they also came positive, nine people were found Covid infected in contact tracing while seven tested positive when they gave their samples for test after noticing mild symptoms. Four tested positive at a city hospital.

Haj House to be Covid facility

The health department is preparing a 225-bed, including 25-bed with ventilator support, Covid facility at the Haj House. Patients with moderate to serious condition will be admitted here. Haj House was also prepared as Covid facility during the second wave. On Friday, health department officials inspected the Haj House to check availability of oxygen and ventilators along with isolation beds. “The Lok Bandhu hospital has been assigned to provide medical facilities here. There will be 200 isolation beds and 25 intensive care beds for the Covid patients at the Haj House and each bed will have oxygen support,” said a senior health official.