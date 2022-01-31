Shiv Sena alleges ‘illegal’ rejection of nominations in UP

BJP govt is scared of our Hindutva plank, says Sanjay Raut

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh of pressuring the local administration to “illegally” reject the nominations of Shiv Sena candidates, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said their nominees were also being threatened to withdraw from the fray.

Raut said the Sena candidates in six seats, including Noida and Bijnor, had their nominations rejected “illegally” to disqualify them from contesting the polls.

“I have the record. They filed the nominations in time and the documents were in order. Despite this, their nominations were rejected. The District Magistrate is not willing to conduct a hearing (against this). This means they are under pressure. (The BJP) is running scared of the Sena,” said Raut, adding he would approach the Election Commission of India.

“Elections should be fair and fearless. Some of our candidates have been threatened to withdraw. They are scared of us because of Hindutva. (They are) neo-Hindutvawadis… The Sena is getting a good response in parts of Uttar Pradesh, and hence, someone is afraid of us,” he alleged, stating that the BJP may be apprehensive that the Sena may cut into its Hindutva vote bank.

Raut said even though a candidate had filed his form before 3 pm, the District Magistrate had rejected his nomination. However, nomination forms of BJP candidates with similar lacunae had been accepted. “The (Union) Home Minister (Amit Shah speaks about kanoon ka raj (rule of law), but this is andha kanoon (lawlessness),” he said.

In Bijnor, the reason for the rejection of the nomination was the same as the objection raised by the Sena over the candidature of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. The polling authorities heard Sawant’s side and settled the issue in his favour. However, the Sena candidates in Uttar Pradesh were not being given an opportunity to be heard.

“Miscellaneous reasons have been given for rejecting the nominations of Sena candidates,” said Vinay Shukla, who is the party’s in-charge for north India.

He added that these reasons included a column in the form being blank, a form having both, a thumb impression and signature, and missing documents and details in the affidavit. “Other parties like the Samajwadi Party have also faced this,” said Shukla, adding that however, they had backup candidates unlike the Sena, which was new to the politics of UP.

Some of the candidates whose nominations were rejected were Raj Kumar Agarwal in Noida and former MLA Guddu Pandit in Bulandshahr.

The Sena had declared six candidates for the first phase of polling in UP (February 10) and seven in the second phase (February 14). The Sena plans to field a minimum of 60-70 candidates, said Shukla.

However, officials in Noida said the scrutiny of nominations is a transparent process conducted by returning officers in the presence of independent election observers.

“The nomination of this candidate was cancelled because form 26 of the affidavit was not completely filled. The election rules clearly state that for the candidature to be valid every column in form 26 has to be filled. It was checked and a notice was also issued to the candidate to fill all columns and submit the forms by 11 am on the day of the scrutiny. However, they were unable to do so in time,” said Aalok Kumar Gupta, returning officer for the Noida constituency.

While the Sena is active in Maharashtra politics and parts of Goa, it holds hardly any ground in UP. It had last won one seat in the 1991 UP Assembly elections: Pawan Kumar Pandey from Akbarpur constituency. This is the only victory that the Sena has notched outside Maharashtra.

