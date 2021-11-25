SHO accused of assaulting judge removed

PATNA

The police officer accused of assaulting a judge in Bihar’s Madhubani district earlier this month has been removed from the post of station house officer, police said on Thursday.

Madhubani’s superintendent of police (SP) Dr Satyaprakash has ordered the removal of sub-inspector (SI) Gopal Krishna from the post of the SHO of Ghoghardiha police station, police sources said.

Krishna and sub-inspector Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma have been accused by additional district judge Avinash Kumar of assaulting him in his official chamber at Jhanjharpur court premises on November 18.

Both policemen are currently undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. They were allegedly thrashed outside the chamber of ADJ after the incident.

Meanwhile, Krishna has also recorded his statement before the police and sought to lodge an FIR (first information report) against three persons, including the ADJ and a junior engineer of Jhanjharpur Nagar panchayat, Deepak Raj.

The statement was sent to Patna High Court by Madhubani district judge for its consent, in line with the Supreme Court order on August 14, 2002, which said “police could register FIRs against judicial officers for criminal conduct only with the prior consent of the Chief Justices of the concerned high courts”.

In a related development, the investigation officer in the case of alleged assault on the judge, Arvind Kumar, has sought CCTV footage from the Jhanjharpur court and permission for forensic tests for sub-inspector Sharma’s police uniform, which was found blood-stained after the incident. “The court has granted its permission,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

More than 12 lawyers have recorded their statements before the police in the case, which is to be heard by the Patna High Court next on November 29.

Meanwhile, member of Bihar Bar Council, Dinanath Yadav, also visited the spot and enquired about the incident.