SHO suspended for negligence in crimes against women in Prayagraj
SHO suspended for negligence in crimes against women in Prayagraj

Taking strict action for showing negligence in crime cases against women and minor girls, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar suspended SHO Khiri police station Baikunthnath Tiwari on Thursday
(Pic for representation)
Published on May 06, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

“We had received complaints that SHO Khiri was showing negligence in cases related to women and minor girls. He was also negligent in investigations and it was also suspected that he was involved in corrupt practices. The SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit was asked to conduct a probe and after receiving the report the SHO was suspended,” the SSP said.

SSP said the SHO tried to take advantage of the fact that his police station was located far from city and villagers in remote areas usually don’t approach senior officials with their complaints.

Earlier the SSP had suspended SHO Kydganj and a police outpost in-charge for showing negligence. On Wednesday, a dozen sub inspectors were sent to police lines for not communicating with the people under their areas of jurisdiction.

