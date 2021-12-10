SHO thrashes man carrying child in his arms, suspended

The station house officer (SHO) of Akbarpur police station Vinod Mishra was suspended on Friday, a day after he brutally assaulted an employee of the health department carrying his child in the district hospital campus where the police had gone to facilitate the resumption of OPD on Thursday.

As the video of the beating of the employee Amit Kushwaha went viral, Kanpur Dehat police drew flak from different quarters. Mishra would also face an in-house inquiry ordered into his conduct, said IG Kanpur range Prashant Kumar.

ADG Kanpur Bhanu Bhaskar suspended Mishra on Friday following widespread criticism of the police action. Earlier, despite clear instructions, Kanpur Dehat SP Chowdhary had merely had removed SHO Mishra from the charge and attached him to police lines on late Thursday night.

The health department employees had stopped working in the OPD of the hospital and were protesting on the campus. They had locked the gates prompting the authorities to call in the police. In the process, the police dealt with the situation with a heavy hand.

IG Kumar visited the hospital and met Kushwaha, who works at the admission counter. Kumar said the SHO has been suspended, and an inquiry has been ordered.