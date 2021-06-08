Shortage of key injection to treat black fungus because supply not meeting demand: health officials

PUNE A shortage of the Amphotericin (Ampho) B injection, required to treat Mucormycosis, has continued in Pune district.

As of June 7, there are 586 “black fungus” patients undergoing treatment in Pune district. There were 538 patients under treatment on June 1. Health officials said that the shortage of Ampho B is because supply is still lower than demand.

On the other hand, as the number of Covid cases have reduced, the demand for Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, has drastically dropped.

Ampho B is distributed to hospitals in the district through the office of a civil surgeon. Whereas other medicines such as Posaconazole tablets, injections, and liquids required to treat Mucormycosis are distributed by the control room at the Collector’s office.

Civil surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said that the supply of Ampho B is still not in proportion to demand. “The supply of Amphotericin B is not adequate as per the number of cases. There are currently 586 cases of black fungus in the district. The number of patients undergoing treatment keeps fluctuating because of discharges and deaths. Pune gets patients from outside the district as well,” said Dr Nandapurkar.

Shyam Pratapwar, assistant commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, said that there is no shortage of Posaconazole tablets, and also the demand for Remdesivir has reduced. “The distribution of Ampho B is done from the office of the civil surgeon in Pune. Other injections and tablets are distributed by the FDA. The demand for Remdesivir has been reduced now to 300 injections per day,” said Pratapawar.

On June 7, 86 strips of Posaconazole tablets, 50 vials of Posaconazole injections, and five bottles of Posaconazole liquid were distributed to private hospitals in the district.

Dr Varsha Doiphode, additional civil surgeon in Pune, said that the Ampho B is supplied to hospitals as stock becomes available. “On Monday, we distributed Ampho B to 10 hospitals. The fresh stock was not received until Tuesday afternoon. Available stock is distributed to government and private hospitals,” said Dr Doiphode.