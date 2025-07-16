Lucknow, Home cooked meals, quiet family time and sharing stories from earth and beyond… that’s the kind of homecoming Kamna Shukla has planned for her astronaut husband Shubhanshu Shukla, the toast of the nation and only the second Indian to go up in space. Shubhanshu's homecoming: Wife Kamna looks forward to simple pleasures and togetherness

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, or Shuks as he is known to his colleagues, friends and now legions of followers, splashed down on earth after 18 days aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday. He is the first Indian on ISS.

Shubhanshu is now in quarantine in Houston. Kamna is already there with their six-year-old son Kiash.

“Now that Shubhanshu has safely returned, our immediate focus will be on his rehabilitation and ensuring he smoothly readjusts to life on earth. For us, simply being reunited after this incredible journey is a celebration in itself,” Kamna told PTI from Houston.

“I am already preparing some of his favourite dishes, knowing how much he must have missed home cooked meals during his time in space.”

Kamna has been in the US ever since Shubhanshu began his prep for his lift-off on SpaceX from Florida on June 25.

The couple got married in 2009. They have known each other since Class 3 when they both studied in Lucknow’s City Montessori School.

Kamna said phone calls from Shubhanshu were what she enjoyed the most during the 18 days he was in space.

“Receiving his call from the International Space Station right after docking was an unexpected and wonderful surprise. Hearing his voice and knowing he was safe meant the world to me. Our conversations typically revolved around his daily activities, the unique experiments he conducted, and the extraordinary experiences he encountered, which were vastly different from life on earth. These phone calls became the highlight of my day through 18 days,” she said.

Shubhanshu is now a celebrity with posters of him all around his Lucknow home in Triveni Nagar, where his parents and relatives have been besieged with congratulatory messages.

“While the nation celebrates his extraordinary accomplishment, our family will cherish quieter, personal moments of togetherness. These moments of joy, sharing familiar stories, laughter, and enjoying simple pleasures are our way of celebrating,” Kamna said.

“His homecoming marks a beautiful blend of personal happiness and national pride, and we are immensely grateful for all the support and warmth we’ve received from across the country,” she added.

The prolonged spells of separation which space voyages entail are painful, Kamna admitted, but added that she has adjusted to them. And such separations, in many ways, have strengthened their bond.

“Being separated is undoubtedly difficult and always brings an element of pain. However, our journey with the Air Force has taught us resilience and adaptability, making these separations easier to manage over time,” she said.

“In many ways, these moments of separation have only strengthened our bond, teaching us patience, understanding, and unwavering support for each other’s dreams. Ultimately, we embrace the idea that anything truly valuable is never attained easily.”

When you commit yourself to a mission or profession of such significance, you naturally learn to overcome the emotional challenges that come with distance, she said.

The couple is ever mindful of the greater purpose behind “these sacrifices, recognising that significant achievements demand considerable effort and perseverance”.

Kamna spoke with pride of the transformation of the “shy young man” Shuks was to the famous astronaut he is today.

“Seeing him interact so confidently and joyfully with students from space filled me with immense pride and happiness. Witnessing his remarkable transformation from a shy young man into a dynamic and charismatic individual capable of inspiring countless young minds is incredibly moving.

“His journey demonstrates the incredible power of personal growth and resilience. His story deserves to be shared widely, and I am delighted to see him telling it eloquently and always with a genuine smile,” she said.

At Lucknow’s City Montessori School, their alma mater, Shubhanshu is the new poster boy for students, many dreaming of a career as an astronaut. And Kamna couldn’t be more delighted.

“I think this is absolutely fantastic. The essence of Shubhanshu’s mission was always about inspiring the younger generation to pursue STEM fields, to innovate, and to bring cutting-edge technology to India. While the path to becoming an astronaut is challenging, it's incredibly rewarding. Those who choose this path will not only achieve personal fulfillment but also bring great honour and pride to our nation,” she said.

Shux is also part of ISRO’s plan to launch the Gaganyaan-India’s first human space flight-in 2027.

