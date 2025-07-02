A Delhi Police sub inspector was suspended on Sunday for allegedly extorting families of six minor boys after he caught them fighting outside the Sarai Rohilla Railway Station in north Delhi on Saturday. SI suspended for extorting ₹ 47K from boys’ kin

According to officers investigating the case, the boys are residents of Ghaziabad and had left home to visit Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar. The SI, Balbir Singh, is also a resident of Ghaziabad.

Police said the boys were at the railway station in Sarai Rohilla when they got into a fight with another group of boys. Passersby called the police and informed about the fight.

Singh responded to the call, reached the spot, and took the boys to the police station. “He started calling their families and asked them to come to the police station. Singh then threatened the families that he would send the boys to jail and demanded ₹50,000-60,000 to release them,” said an officer.

Later, he took the boys to his neighbourhood in Ghaziabad and made them sit in the parking lot. “We have been told the boys were there in the parking lot till 2-2.30am. The families of the boys alleged the SI took ₹47,000 from them in total to release their sons,” the officer informed.

When asked about any FIR in the case, police said a departmental inquiry has been initiated and the sub inspector was suspended on Sunday. “We are checking if he kidnapped the boys and made them stay inside a car till 2.30am. We are verifying all allegations against him,” he added.