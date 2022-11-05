Siberian guests fly into Varanasi for the winter

Migratory birds have arrived early this year on the Ghats of Varanasi. Birdwatchers, experts and teachers with the zoology department of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) called it an indication of minimised pollution level in the Ganga.

Boatmen and those residing on the banks of the river say that the migratory birds arrived in the last week of October, almost a week in advance from the usual arrival time of the winged guests from Siberia.

“In Varanasi, the time for the arrival of migratory birds is November first week. But, the early arrival of birds is good and also an indication that the pollution level in the Ganga has gone down,” said a professor with the zoology department of the BHU.

The experts identified these winged guests as Brown and Black-headed Gulls. “These Brown-headed Gulls and Black-headed Gulls arrive in large numbers on Indian coasts, freshwater lakes and large rivers every winter (around October) from the Central Asia region where they breed. When their habitat in countries like Siberia, Russia, Mongolia becomes frozen they migrate southwards to countries like India for food,” said Dr Kajal Das Gupta, an avid bird watcher and secretary of Rohilkhand Nature Club.

Gupta said these birds are seen in large numbers and very close to people at tourist places, as people feed them flour balls, bread crumbs and other food items. “They usually return to their habitats around March/April when the weather gets warmer here. Many birds die because of swallowing plastic bags which are thrown at them along with the food by tourists. Snack items like chips/fritters etc. which are offered to them sometimes makes the birds sick,” said Gupta. He said at many places feeding these birds by humans is banned.

However, the arrival of the winged guests has become another attraction on the Ghats of Varanasi. “The Ghats of Varanasi are mesmerizing. But the arrival of the migratory birds and feeding them is icing on the cake. I think nowhere in India will you get to see such a mesmerizing scene,” a tourist said.

Also, the arrival of birds has added to the smiles of the boatmen, who are making brisk business. “Migratory birds are no less than a blessing in disguise for us. Boating business has witnessed a boom ever since the arrival of the birds as more tourists are now opting for boating in order to feed these birds and catch a glimpse of them from close quarters,” said Dinesh Sahni, a boatman.

