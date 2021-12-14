Sidhu backs Manpreet critic as Congress candidate in Bathinda

Bathinda Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu on Monday backed Harvinder Singh Laddi, a staunch critic of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, as a candidate for the Bathinda Rural segment. Manpreet represents the adjoining Bathinda Urban seat.

At a rally that Laddi had organised at Naruana village, Sidhu took potshots at chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over police cane-charging unemployed teachers in Mansa last week, and the delay in disbursement of compensation to farmers whose cotton was damaged due to the pink bollworm pest attack. He added that new low sand rates announced by the state government were not reflected on ground, as mafia was still active in Punjab. District Congress leaders considered close to Manpreet stayed from their state president’s political visit.

Laddi has been accusing Manpreet and his aides of interference on his (former’s) political turf. Sidhu said Laddi, who had finished third in the 2017 state polls, would be fielded as a candidate in the forthcoming polls.

“He braved all political and administrative odds during the Congress-led government. I will fight back all those who created hurdles for Laddi. Being the state Congress president, I will be there for Laddi’s victory,” Sidhu added. The Congress has not announced any candidate so far.

“I am aghast that the Punjab government’s grant of ₹15 crore for the development of this segment has still not been released by the district administration to the panchayats,” he added.

State transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said public sympathy was with Laddi, as over the past four-and-a-half years, the leader was unable to get even an SHO or a panchayat secretary transferred in his segment of Bathinda Rural

VEILED ATTACK ON CM CHANNI

Later at a press conference, Sidhu said the incident of thrashing teachers demanding jobs was lamentable. On Friday, a group of teachers faced police action after they raised slogans against the Congress government. After the cane-charge, CM Channi said the government would not entertain any union that tries to disrupt political functions.

“Such an incident cannot be justified as the protesters did not indulge in violence. I stand by them,” Sidhu said.

Quoting a newspaper report, Sidhu said nowhere in Punjab was sand available at ₹5.5 per cubic feet. “Decisions like cheap sand and low cable TV subscription fee have been announced without any policy. These are not implemented on the ground,” he said.