Sidhu bats for Sekhri from Batala; calls FIR against Majithia a ‘formality’

Batala Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday supported cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s staunch rival and former minister Ashwani Sekhri, even appealing to a rally to elect him as MLA from Batala in the upcoming assembly polls.

Sidhu, who addressed the rally that Sekhri had organised, said no outsider will be allowed to fight polls in Batala, without naming Bajwa, who is the MLA from nearby Fatehgarh Churian. Bajwa has shown his inclination to contest from Batala, but without openly declaring it.

Sekhri and Bajwa have remained at loggerheads, with Sekhri even accusing Bajwa of planning to get him killed through gangsters. Bajwa had strongly denied this.

“I want to ask people of Batala, whom they would like to field? I say that no one will come from outside here...Our party has already made history by making a Dalit CM….This seat (Batala) will stay where it has been. I will not allow anyone else to come here,” Sidhu said, while appealing to the rally to elect Sekhri as MLA from Batala.

A few months ago, Sekhri had announced that he would be joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), but former CM Capt Amarinder Singh had made him the chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation. Bajwa didn’t respond to repeated calls for his version.

Last month, Sidhu had supported Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa at a rally. Fateh is also a rival of Tript Bajwa and Punjab home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Notably, Tript and Randhawa were among ministers who had supported Sidhu’s cause against former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Veiled attack on Channi, says only

announcements will never work

In an attack on chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sidhu said there were only announcements for providing cheaper sand and cable networks. “Are you getting cable at ₹100 per month? Are you getting cheaper sand? The price of sand is ₹3,700 and ₹4,000…That is why I am saying to you that these will not happen only with talks; these will happen with policies; with budget allocation,” he said.

Calling the FIR against ex-SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia a mere ‘formality’, Sidhu said, “FIRs were also registered after sacrilege incidents, but no justice has been delivered for six years.”

“Today, where is Majithia?...The mothers who lost their sons to drugs are still waiting for justice. Nothing will happen with an FIR, until police straps are not unleashed; until he (Majithia) is not arrested,” he added.

Hinting at his desire to become the CM, he said, “I give my word that I will extract between ₹20,000 crore and ₹25,000 crore from liquor...If you want to vote to save the next generation of Punjab; if you want to vote to give punishment to Majithia, then bring an honest person at the top. Only the CM does everything; he has absolute power…..It is your wish to bring mafia raj or end the mafia raj by choosing an honest person this time.”

