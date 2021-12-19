Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidhu challenges Kejriwal for debate; dubs him a political tourist

Punjab Congress chief also categorically backed Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema as the party candidate from the seat; on Kejriwal, Sidhu added that the Delhi CM has to answer a lot of tough questions
Sidhu added that if the Congress was voted to power in the assembly polls in Punjab, he would ensure that his new Punjab model was implemented and benefitted the common man. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal

Jalandhar Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has challenged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who he also called a political tourist, for a debate on issues like liquor, mining, PRTC buses and generation of new jobs on Saturday.

“I challenge you, Kejriwal, for an open debate, whether across Punjab or in Delhi on live television. If I lose the debate, I will leave politics,” said Sidhu, addressing a rally in Sultanpur Lodhi in favour of sitting MLA, Navtej Singh Cheema; he categorically backed him as the party candidate in 2022 tate assembly polls.

“Kejriwal is a liar, as he has announced generation of 20,000 crore from mining. The fact is that the previous Akali government deposited 40 crore a year in treasury from mining; the Congress government is earning between 200 crore and 300 crore. Where will Kejriwal get the remaining 20,000? No state is earning over 3,000 crore from mining,” he claimed, alleging that Kejriwal had also allowed sale of liquor on streets of Delhi.

“I am not in favour of liquor but if liquor has to sell then why not it would be through government channels,” he claimed, adding, “My battle is for the state and either the mafia will stay in Punjab or I.” He also announced that if voted to power, the new Congress government in Punjab will provide 400 per day allowance to marginal farmers (under 5 acres) and farm labourers under his Punjab model.

He also accused Kejriwal of allowing only private buses of the Badal family to ply to the Delhi international airport. “Why are only private buses of Sukhbir being allowed to ply to Delhi. Is it because you are conniving with the Badals. Why did you apologise from ex-Akali minister, Bikram Singh Majithia,” alleged Sidhu, a former cabinet minister.

