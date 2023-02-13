Singapore entrepreneurs to invest in Lucknow Smart City

LUCKNOW A team of entrepreneurs from Singapore has expressed its willingness to invest in upgrading the civic facilities of Lucknow. To discuss their proposal, the team of entrepreneurs visited the city’s Smart City Command Control Centre on Sunday. During the meeting, the team discussed the possibility of investing in Smart City projects with officials.

“The entrepreneurs from Singapore are looking to invest in Smart City projects that offer good returns. They showed interest in facilities like the integrated traffic management system, the solid waste management system, and health ATMs,” said an official of Smart City Limited.

Following the meeting, SC Singh, general manager, Smart City, said, “A team of 66 Singapore entrepreneurs visited the Smart City Command Control Centre. They expressed their willingness to invest in the Hello Smart City scheme.”

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “At present, only a small part of the city is included in the Smart City plan. The only areas covered are -- Lalbagh, Kaiserbagh, Golaganj, Hazratganj, and Aminabad, among others. A good investment in the Smart City infrastructure would facilitate faster development.”

