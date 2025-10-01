Six found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Bahraich

Six people, including a farmer’s family and two village boys, lost their lives in what the police suspect to be a case of multiple killings committed by the farmer, followed by his suicide. The incident shook Bahraich’s Nindurpurwa hamlet of Teparaha village, under Ramgaon police station. For representation only

Six bodies, including those of two village boys, and the farmer, who allegedly set his wife and daughters on fire before perishing in the blaze himself, were recovered from the house after police and fire brigade teams broke open the doors.

According to villagers, flames and smoke began rising from the house around Wednesday noon. Neighbours rushed to the scene and informed the police and fire brigade. After an hour-long operation, the fire was brought under control, revealing a scene of devastation that left even officials stunned.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP)- Rural, Durga Prasad Tiwari, said that Vijay Kumar Maurya, 46, son of Parameshwar, a resident of Nindurpurwa village, had called three local boys to his house in the morning to cut garlic. One of them left, while Suraj Yadav, 14, son of Lachhuram Yadav, and Shani Verma,15, son of Om Prakash Verma, stayed back. Initial investigation suggests Vijay attacked the two boys during a dispute. Both were found dead with injury marks on their necks.

Later, Vijay allegedly locked himself in the house along with his wife, Dheeraj Kumari,40, and daughters, Priyanshi, 10, and Riyashi, 8, and set the house ablaze. Two gas cylinders were found inside the room. Police also found four cattle burned to death in another room.

The motive behind the horrific killings is not yet clear. Station house officer, Ramgaon, Madal Lal told Hindustan Times that the matter is being thoroughly investigated from all possible angles, and assistance from a forensic team has also been sought.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ram Nayan Singh said that four separate teams have been constituted to investigate the case. “Some blood stains and vermilion were recovered from the spot. Every aspect is under scrutiny,” the SP stated.

Villager Jhinjur said, “The house suddenly went up in flames. When we reached, we learned Vijay had set himself and his family on fire. Everything, including the tractor, was destroyed.”

ASP Durga Prasad Tiwari further said that preliminary inquiry indicates the accused Vijay had been mentally disturbed since the death of his 28-year-old son in a road accident two to three months ago.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Verma, father of one of the deceased, Shani Verma, alleged that Vijay had called his son home on the pretext of peeling garlic at the rate of ₹10 per kg, and then murdered him deceitfully.

Police teams are interrogating to piece together the sequence of events that led to the deaths of six people inside the house.

District magistrate Akshay Tripathi, superintendent of police Ram Milan Singh, and other senior officials reached the site. Subsequently, the bodies were sent for postmortem.