Six held for running fake call centre in Gurugram, duping US citizens

The district police on Friday busted an illegal call centre operating from a residential building in Sector 43 and arrested its six employees, including two managers, for allegedly duping US citizens of thousands of dollars, senior officials said on Saturday.

The suspects, who were arrested from the call centre, have been identified as Vishal Setia, Shivam Kumar, Amit Kumar, Akshit Sharma, Sikand Thakur, and Shashank Singh, all residents of Delhi. The owner of the call centre, Deepak Kumar, and his three business partners -- Akshay, Karan, and Chirag -- are at large, said the officials.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that a police team is questioning the arrested employees to trace the owner and his business partners.

The suspects used to send a voicemail to potential victims with fake pop-up error messages stating that a malware had infected their computer systems and if not rectified immediately, their personal and financial data would be compromised, the officials said.

“The suspects would dupe US citizens through voicemail messages in the name of technical support and removal of virus from their laptops and desktop computers. They would take remote access to their computers through UltraViewer, and charge between $100 and $3,000 from each victim to get the computer system repaired. They would charge through gift cards and Google pay, among other payment methods,” Rao said.

“The suspects majorly targeted porn websites and the pop-up messages would be displayed in full screen mode and would lock the user’s screen/browser, following which the user needed technical help,” he said.

The officials said the cyber crime police got a tip-off that a fake call centre was being run from a building in Sector 43. Following which a raid was conducted and six persons were arrested from the spot, they said.

A case was registered at Cyber crime police station under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Information Technology Act. Police said six laptops and several mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

Police said that the suspects could not provide them with the company’s registration certificate, a licence from the department of telecommunications, mode of payment and source of customers, among others.

Police said that the total amount of money taken from the victims and the number of people involved in the fraud would become clear only after thorough investigations.