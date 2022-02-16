Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Six killed in road accident near Raipur

The victims were travelling in an SUV from the Durg district to Gariyaband to attend a fair when the driver lost control and the vehicle collided with a highway divider
Published on Feb 16, 2022 02:30 PM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Six women were killed after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a divider on the National Highway 30 near Kendri on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Wednesday morning, a police officer said.

“The victims were travelling from the Durg district to Gariyaband to attend a fair when the driver lost control and the SUV collided with the divider of the highway. The deaths of six women have been confirmed... The injured have been rushed to a hospital,” said superintendent of police (Raipur) Prashant Agarwal.

He added that the victims have been identified and they were residents of the Durg district. “Senior police officers are at the spot and more details of the accident are awaited. A case will be registered and investigation will follow,” he said.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel offered condolences to the kin of those killed in the accident.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

