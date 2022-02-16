Six killed in road accident near Raipur

RAIPUR: Six women were killed after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a divider on the National Highway 30 near Kendri on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Wednesday morning, a police officer said.

“The victims were travelling from the Durg district to Gariyaband to attend a fair when the driver lost control and the SUV collided with the divider of the highway. The deaths of six women have been confirmed... The injured have been rushed to a hospital,” said superintendent of police (Raipur) Prashant Agarwal.

He added that the victims have been identified and they were residents of the Durg district. “Senior police officers are at the spot and more details of the accident are awaited. A case will be registered and investigation will follow,” he said.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel offered condolences to the kin of those killed in the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON