SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj.

Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday.

Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.

After taking charge, Pandey held meetings with subordinates and also met complainants at his office.

Speaking to media persons, the new SSP said that focus will be laid on quality disposal of complaints. Special attention will be given to cases of crimes against women and children. Mission Shakti and women’s helpdesks will be strengthened while beat policing will also be improved.

Pandey said a drive will also be launched against organised crimes in the district. Police will identify drug peddlers, betting rackets and gambling dens and will ensure that their network is destroyed completely.

The SSP said police teams are continuously carrying out raids to identify and arrest those involved in the violence and arson in Atala on June 10. Action against the accused will be ensured on the basis of evidence against them and no innocent will be harassed.