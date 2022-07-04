SK Pandey takes charge as new Prayagraj SSP
Shailesh Kumar Pandey, a 2011 batch IPS officer took charge as the new senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Prayagraj on Monday. Pandey was serving as SSP, Ayodhya before he was transferred to Prayagraj.
Pandey took over from Ajay Kumar, who was transferred to CB-CID in Lucknow on Saturday.
Pandey hails from Siwan district of Bihar and his wife, Shruti, is the district magistrate of Balrampur.
After taking charge, Pandey held meetings with subordinates and also met complainants at his office.
Speaking to media persons, the new SSP said that focus will be laid on quality disposal of complaints. Special attention will be given to cases of crimes against women and children. Mission Shakti and women’s helpdesks will be strengthened while beat policing will also be improved.
Pandey said a drive will also be launched against organised crimes in the district. Police will identify drug peddlers, betting rackets and gambling dens and will ensure that their network is destroyed completely.
The SSP said police teams are continuously carrying out raids to identify and arrest those involved in the violence and arson in Atala on June 10. Action against the accused will be ensured on the basis of evidence against them and no innocent will be harassed.
-
Court releases 8 accused of June 10 protest in Saharanpur
A local court in Saharanpur has ordered the release of eight persons, who were accused of participating in the June 10 protests and sent to jail along with 77 other persons. Police had arrested 85 persons and registered three cases after a massive protest broke out in the city area, on June 10, after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had allegedly made some offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.
-
Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force, was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday. Senior police officials and general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, were present at the meeting. Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
-
Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, dists, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert
An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad. Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
-
Veggies, biofertilizers distributed to farmers to boost organic vegetable production
Best varieties of vegetables including palak, chaurai, nenua, taruyi, lauki and kohara and bio fertilisers were distributed among the farmers for producing vegetables at kitchen gardens or rooftops, during a farmer meeting and training programme organised at Bahdurpur village in Chaubepur area on Monday. Dr Jay Prakash Verma, senior assistant professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, and his team collected rhizosphere soils from Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chanduauli, Varanasi, Allahabad, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Balllia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and other places and isolated soil microbes.
