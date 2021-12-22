Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / SKM should not take a political plunge, says Darshan Pal
others

SKM should not take a political plunge, says Darshan Pal

Some farm leaders were felicitated at Punjab Agricultural University; the view of Darshan Pal was that the SKM needed to continue working for the farmers
Each farm leader and union has the right to take the path of their choice, but in my opinion, the SKM should not take a plunge into politics, the leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union said in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:02 AM IST
ByHarsimran Singh Batra

Ludhiana With the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the organisation of 32 farm unions, presenting a guarded view on whether it will foray into politics by contesting the Punjab assembly elections, a farm leader associated with it has expressed his reservations against taking the plunge.

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal said, “In my personal opinion, the SKM should not take a plunge into politics as it would be injustice with the sentiments of farmers who supported the agitation for over a year.”

Pal and Balbir Rajewal, among others, were honoured by students and employees of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in the university campus on Tuesday.

Pal added, “Each farm leader and union has the right to take the path of their choice, but in my opinion, the SKM should not take a plunge into politics. The farmer across the country have faith in SKM that the Morcha will fight for betterment of the farming in the country as there are many other issues including debt waiver etc. Also, the agitation against the Union government has not ended, but has only been suspended. If the SKM leaders got involved in politics, then it will be injustice with the farmers.”

RELATED STORIES

Pal also thanked the students and faculty of PAU for imparting them the skill needed to find out the flaws in the now revoked farm laws. During his visit to the city on Monday, Rajewal had stated that SKM has not yet taken any decision regarding participation in politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP