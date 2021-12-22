SKM should not take a political plunge, says Darshan Pal

Ludhiana With the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the organisation of 32 farm unions, presenting a guarded view on whether it will foray into politics by contesting the Punjab assembly elections, a farm leader associated with it has expressed his reservations against taking the plunge.

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal said, “In my personal opinion, the SKM should not take a plunge into politics as it would be injustice with the sentiments of farmers who supported the agitation for over a year.”

Pal and Balbir Rajewal, among others, were honoured by students and employees of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in the university campus on Tuesday.

Pal added, “Each farm leader and union has the right to take the path of their choice, but in my opinion, the SKM should not take a plunge into politics. The farmer across the country have faith in SKM that the Morcha will fight for betterment of the farming in the country as there are many other issues including debt waiver etc. Also, the agitation against the Union government has not ended, but has only been suspended. If the SKM leaders got involved in politics, then it will be injustice with the farmers.”

Pal also thanked the students and faculty of PAU for imparting them the skill needed to find out the flaws in the now revoked farm laws. During his visit to the city on Monday, Rajewal had stated that SKM has not yet taken any decision regarding participation in politics.