Solapur’s Disale named on advisory board of World Bank’s coach programme

PUNE Solapur-based teacher, Ranjitsinh Disale, has been appointed on the technical advisory board of a teacher training initiative of the World Bank, called the Global Coach Programme. The programme can potentially bring in resources to train schoolteachers to design, develop, and implement an innovative teacher professional development (TDP) method.

Disale is the 2020 winner of the Global Teacher prize of $1million. Disale’s work of embedding school text-books with QR codes gained the attention of the Maharashtra government in 2017 and the Human Resource Development ministry in 2018.

“As part of this work, the World Bank Education team is pleased to announce the convening of the Global Coach Programme International Technical Advisory Board (TAB). The Global Coach TAB is comprised of experts and practitioners from academia, policymaking and teaching practice, with recognised expertise in in-service teacher professional development. Coach TAB members serve pro bono and are scheduled to meet twice per year,” read a statement from the World Bank group.

The statement also claims that the programme aims to “revamp in-service teacher professional development (TDP) programmes and systems to accelerate learning”.

The board is expected to guide the efforts of the Global Coach Programme to help it reach schools across the world.

“The work through the advisory board will impact the work World Bank does on the ground, currently supporting 18 million teachers around the world,” read a statement that Disale issued on June 3.

The others on the board include Unaiza Ayub, head of Education, The Citizens Foundation; Jacobus Cilliers, professor, Georgetown University; Asyia Kazmi, Global Education Policy Lead, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Marja Kristiina Lerkkanen, professor, University of of Jyväskylä; Zhang Minxuan, professor, Shanghai Normal University; Denise Vaillant, professor, Universidad de Uruguay; Tom Vandenbosch, Global Director of Programmes, VVOB; Carlos Vargas, head of Secretariat, International Teacher Task Force; and Daniel Willingham, professor, University of Virginia.