Son of Delhi cop stabbed to death in Faridabad, four arrested

The 26-year-old son of a Delhi Police officer was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbours on Monday evening following an altercation over the cleaning of a drain near his house in Faridabad, police said, adding that four of the suspects have been arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 5pm in Tigaon village of Faridabad, police said, adding that the victim’s father is a sub-inspector with the Delhi Police. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Nagar.

On the basis of a complaint by Sonu Singh, the victim’s cousin, a case was registered against six suspects --Pawan , Rahul, Naresh, Dharmvir, Shimla and Lalaram -- at Tigaon police station, police said.

Four of the suspects -- Pawan, Rahul, Naresh, and Lalaram -- were arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The complainant said that on Monday around 2.30pm, a scuffle broke out among the neighbours and the suspects threw bricks on Pankaj and his family members. “We went to Tigaon police station and lodged a complaint against the suspects. When we were returning, the suspects threatened to kill Pankaj,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said around 4.30pm he along with his friend were coming to meet Pankaj, when they saw the six suspects intercepting Pankaj’s way. “The six suspects intercepted Pankaj who was on a motorcycle. They were holding weapons and knives in their hands. Four of them stabbed Pankaj while the other two caught hold of him, following which he fell on the road,” he said.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “There were two groups and the suspects often had tiff with the deceased and his family members over the cleaning of drain. On Monday, the drain was blocked and the victim was cleaning it, but one of the suspects threw garbage in it. He got agitated and asked them to clean it but they refused, following which they landed in a tiff which took an ugly turn.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kadiyan said that the victim was taken to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. “The victim suffered four stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and hands. He died due to excessive bleeding,” he said.

Six people were booked under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 120B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and section 25 of the Arms Act at Tigaon police station, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON