Sonu Sood’s sister joins Cong, Moga MLA revolts

Moga The Congress inducted Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, into the party fold here on Monday. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu both were present at her joining. Malvika is a computer engineer.

Her induction has triggered a revolt in the party, with sitting Moga Congress MLA, Dr Harjot Kamal, claiming that he will either contest the polls as an independent or join another political party, if denied a party ticket. Many of his aides, including Moga mayor Nitika Bhalla, have threatened to resign from the party, in support of Dr Kamal. Channi was to meet the MLA, but changed his schedule after a crowd assembled outside his house.

“I have been betrayed. You must take revenge. I will fight independently if the party refuses to give me the ticket from Moga. I am fully confident that I will fight and win from here,” Dr Kamal told the gathering of his supporters.

Sources in the district Congress committee said the defeat of his wife, Rajinder Kaur, in mayoral polls in Moga municipal corporation in 2021 had lowered his standing in the party.

Sidhu, Channi back Malvika

When queried on Malvika’s ticket from Moga, Channi and Sidhu said in one voice, “Now, is there any need to say anything?” “Dr Harjot Kamal is my brother. He will be adjusted somewhere else, if there is any need,” said Channi.

Sidhu termed her inclusion as a ‘game-changer’. “Her affiliation with the party will change the wave in the adjoining and nearby constituencies. It is an honour to be affiliated with this family,” he said, “It is rare for the party president and the CM to visit someone’s house together, but the Sood family has been accorded the honour and they deserve it.”

Channi added, “Sonu Sood himself is an ideology. He has brought laurels for Punjab on a global level. Society needs givers...the affiliation of this family with the Congress is a good omen.”

Covid norms, MCC protocols violated

Covid safety norms and protocols related to the model code of conduct were violated at both places. Around 100-odd persons were present at Malvika’s house during her induction, while MLA Dr Kamal also addressed a large gathering at his house. There was hardly anyone who was wearing a mask, with social distancing not followed. The Election Commission of India has prohibited political rallies, road-shows, street-corner meets and processions till January 15.