Soon, farmers can call ambulance for treatment of livestock at home

The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of farm animals at home.

Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Baliyan shared this on Sunday. The minister said that the Union government had purchased 4,500 ambulances, and 450 ambulances would be allotted to Uttar Pradesh.

He said these ambulances would provide treatment to sick animals at farmers’ homes. A doctor, a pharmacist, an assistant and a driver, would be deputed in each ambulance so that treatment and medicines could be provided to the sick animal on the spot. The minister further shared that union and state governments will jointly operate this scheme. All ambulances would be equipped with GPS for surveillance. The expenses incurred in salaries and other heads would be shared by the Union and the state governments in a 60-40 % ratio.

The minister added that these ambulances would be deputed at the block level across the state from next month.

“It would resolve a major issue for farmers and provide immediate and effective treatment to the sick animals,” said the minister while interacting with media persons after inaugurating ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpadak Company’ supported by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Baliyan also informed that both Union and state governments are working on developing and supporting the concept of cooperatives. The Central government has received a fund of ₹1600 crore from Japan to develop cooperatives. The scheme would be first operated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Minister said that NDDB is extending its support to companies like ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpadak’ so that farmers could avail maximum profit from milk production.

He said that cooperatives would collect milk from their member farmers and provide it to Mother Dairy. The minister said that farmers who keep animals would be benefitted from these cooperatives. The ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpaadak’ Company is presently operating in Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahar, Shamli, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur and Saharanpur districts of Western Uttar Pradesh and collects over 1.35 lakh litres of milk daily from 1500 farmers.

He said that at a later stage these organisations would set up their factories at the local level also to prepare milk products to provide further monetary benefits to the farmers. The minister said the dairy board had created 19 organisations with ownership of farmers in Rajasthan, Gujrat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpaadak Company’ is one of them.