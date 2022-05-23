Home / Cities / Others / Soon, farmers can call ambulance for treatment of livestock at home
others

Soon, farmers can call ambulance for treatment of livestock at home

Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan said 450 such ambulances would be pressed into service in Uttar Pradesh
The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 23, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByS Raju, Meerut

The Union government will soon provide 450 ambulances to Uttar Pradesh for the treatment of farm animals at home.

Union minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Sanjeev Baliyan shared this on Sunday. The minister said that the Union government had purchased 4,500 ambulances, and 450 ambulances would be allotted to Uttar Pradesh.

He said these ambulances would provide treatment to sick animals at farmers’ homes. A doctor, a pharmacist, an assistant and a driver, would be deputed in each ambulance so that treatment and medicines could be provided to the sick animal on the spot. The minister further shared that union and state governments will jointly operate this scheme. All ambulances would be equipped with GPS for surveillance. The expenses incurred in salaries and other heads would be shared by the Union and the state governments in a 60-40 % ratio.

The minister added that these ambulances would be deputed at the block level across the state from next month.

“It would resolve a major issue for farmers and provide immediate and effective treatment to the sick animals,” said the minister while interacting with media persons after inaugurating ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpadak Company’ supported by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Baliyan also informed that both Union and state governments are working on developing and supporting the concept of cooperatives. The Central government has received a fund of 1600 crore from Japan to develop cooperatives. The scheme would be first operated in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Minister said that NDDB is extending its support to companies like ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpadak’ so that farmers could avail maximum profit from milk production.

He said that cooperatives would collect milk from their member farmers and provide it to Mother Dairy. The minister said that farmers who keep animals would be benefitted from these cooperatives. The ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpaadak’ Company is presently operating in Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahar, Shamli, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur and Saharanpur districts of Western Uttar Pradesh and collects over 1.35 lakh litres of milk daily from 1500 farmers.

He said that at a later stage these organisations would set up their factories at the local level also to prepare milk products to provide further monetary benefits to the farmers. The minister said the dairy board had created 19 organisations with ownership of farmers in Rajasthan, Gujrat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and ‘Harit Pradesh Dugdh Utpaadak Company’ is one of them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The participants will later attend the afternoon programme comprising a workshop-cum discourse from 11 am to 12:30 pm and a hybrid mode webinar from 12:30 pm to 2 pm. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    International Day of Yoga: AMU to host events on May 25

    As a part of the 100-day countdown for the 8th 'International Day of Yoga (IDY)', Aligarh Muslim University will host the events on May 25, the 27th day of the nation-wide campaign scheduled across 100 cities and venues for mass yoga programmes, demonstrations, workshops and seminars.

  • The book titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader” was released by Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. (File photo)

    Rita Joshi launches book on her father and former U.P. CM

    A book on former U.P. chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader,” was launched by himy father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna's'aughter, author and politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

  • The married PhD scholar of AMU has accused her supervisor and co-supervisor of harassment and pushing her to attempt suicide. (File pic)

    AMU PhD scholar attempts suicide, alleges harassment by supervisors

    A woman PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre of the Faculty of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University allegedly attempted suicide because of harassment by her supervisors. Following the allegations, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor constituted a two-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee has been given three days to submit its report, stated the order issued by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid on Monday.

  • A beneficiary receiving Covid vaccine. The state has reported a total of 20,78,764 Covid cases and 23,519 deaths till now (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Uttar Pradesh logs 122 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries

    Uttar Pradesh reported 122 new Covid cases, while 88 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from the state health department on Monday. Among the new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 24, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 9, Banda 6 and Jhansi 7, according to the state health department data. Till now, a total of 2054361 patients have recovered. In Lucknow, nine people tested positive for Covid while 12 recovered.

  • Former Punjab MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Bains has been claiming that the rape FIR against him was politically motivated. (HT File Photo)

    Rape case: HC seeks details of FIRs against former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains

    The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Punjab Police to submit details of criminal cases against former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who had moved an anticipatory bail plea in a rape case registered against Bains in Ludhiana last year. Bains had moved the anticipatory bail plea on May 18. The case was registered in July 2021 on a local court's orders.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out