South African delegation visits Varanasi BLW to explore loco purchase

A five-member South African delegation, led by Shivpragasen Naidu, visited Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) on Friday to assess loco manufacturing facilities and capabilities. The primary goal of the visit was to explore purchasing 3100 HP broad gauge Alco locomotives, currently serving in Indian Railways, after conversion to Cape Gauge. The South African delegation visiting BLW (HT )

The delegation received technical information about the locomotives, and observed BLW’s production and design capabilities. The South African delegation included Shivpragasen Naidu, chief executive officer of M/s Seco Africa Energy and Infrastructure, along with Masela Mary Nhlapo, Ivan Prinsloo, Munish Gupta and Von Johan Christian Eck.

Upon their arrival, chief mechanical engineer-production and marketing Sunil Kumar welcomed the delegation, followed by a meeting with chief electrical engineer Sushil Kumar Srivastava and other senior officials.

The delegation toured the factory, visiting various shops including the Light Machine Shop, Sub Assembly Shop, Engine Erection Shop, Engine Test Shop, Loco Frame Shop, Loco Assembly Shop, Loco Test Shop, and New Block Shop. They gained insight into the different stages of loco manufacturing.

Following the visit, a detailed presentation on BLW’s production processes, manufacturing facilities and current projects was given. The delegation was briefed on BLW’s history, manpower efficiency, and locomotive manufacturing capabilities, and were impressed with the design and manufacturing facilities.

HTC