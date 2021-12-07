SP made Azamgarh a stronghold of criminals: Yogi to Akhilesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency where he launched projects worth several crores and accused the Samajwadi Party of making Azamgarh a ‘stronghold of criminals’.

“By making Azamgarh, a stronghold of criminals, the Samajwadi Party created a crisis of identity in front of the youth here. When professional criminals and mafia used to live, there was fear in the minds of the poor and businessmen as they didn’t know whose house will be seized by which mafia,” the CM said.

“The BJP government ensured action against criminals and mafias and ensured development,” the chief minister said.

After laying foundation stone of 32 development projects worth ₹76.14 crore, the chief minister also advised Akhilesh Yadav to get vaccinated.

“The SP chief used to call corona vaccine as the vaccine of BJP and Modi ji. Even ‘abbajaan’ has been vaccinated and now he too should get himself vaccinated because corona’s new variant (Omicron) has arrived. May be, after getting himself vaccinated, he will start speaking the truth,” the chief minister said.

After distributing certificates of various schemes among the beneficiaries the chief minister accused the Samajwadi Party leader of neglecting his constituency.

“We had visited Azamgarh thrice during the corona period to inspect medical and other facilities here and if people were getting proper care and treatment. BJP office bearers and workers were engaged in service of the people but Azamgarh MP was absent. He was nowhere to be found. During the first wave, when I asked about the local MP I came to know that he had gone to England. During the second wave, I was told that he had gone to Australia. The people of Azamgarh did not elect him to go to Australia and England,” the chief minister said.

“Though SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was the MP from Azamgarh when there was a SP government in the state. But development was confined only till Saifai. Azamgarh remained backward and mafia’s wealth increased under SP’s rule. People like Azam Khan used to harass Dalits,” the chief minister said.

“Today, the opposition feels the pain if bulldozers run on the properties of mafia. He alleged that when the opposition parties were in power, the food grains of the poor were eaten. The poor did not get anything. People lived in an atmosphere of fear,” he said. After Sagri, the CM also visited Lalganj area in Azamgarh and inaugurated 37 development projects costing 122.43 crores there.