SP MLA’s OBC certificate cancelled after probe

The caste certificate of Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Faheem, who represents Bilari in Moradabad district, has been cancelled by a district-level verification committee after it found his claim of belonging to the Jhoja caste under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category unsubstantiated. Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Faheem (Sourced)

The panel also annulled similar certificates issued to his uncle, Haji Mohammad Usman, and Usman’s two daughters, stating that their classification as members of the Jhoja caste was not clearly established.

The action follows a petition filed on July 19, 2024, by Vishwas Yadav alias Lovely Yadav, a resident of Sihali village in Bilari tehsil, who challenged the authenticity of the MLA’s caste certificate. Acting on the complaint, a four-member committee conducted hearings and reviewed documentary evidence submitted by both sides.

According to the committee’s findings, the records and supporting material presented did not conclusively prove that Faheem qualified for classification as Jhoja within the OBC category. It held that extending OBC benefits on that basis would, therefore, be inappropriate and ordered cancellation of the certificates of the MLA, his uncle, and his two cousins.

In its decision, the committee cited a precedent from the National Commission for Backward Classes. During an October 1997 public hearing, a petitioner from Moradabad district had requested that “Jhoja” and “Turk” be treated as synonymous caste names. The commission, after examining the matter, ruled on March 24, 1998, that the two terms were not synonymous and rejected the plea. It noted that in the Central OBC list only “Jhoja” is included, not “Turk” as an equivalent category, underscoring that the two are distinct castes.

District magistrate Anuj Singh confirmed the development, saying the committee reached its conclusion after hearing all parties and examining the available evidence, on which basis Faheem’s certificate was cancelled.

Faheem, however, said he was unaware of the order. “The Assembly session is underway and I am in Lucknow. I have not received any information about the cancellation of my caste certificate. After returning from Lucknow, if required, I will meet the DM,” he said.

His uncle, former village head, Haji Mohammad Usman, maintained that the family possesses strong ancestral documents from 1911 to 2018 proving their Jhoja identity and that these were submitted to the committee. He said that if an order had been issued disregarding such evidence, they would obtain a copy and challenge it before the divisional appellate forum under legal provisions, expressing confidence of obtaining relief.

The case could have legal and political implications if appealed, as cancellation of caste status can affect eligibility for benefits and, in some circumstances, electoral qualifications.