SP Singh Baghel alleges booth capturing in Karhal, files complaint with EC

Agra Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district, on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) about booth capturing at several polling centres and issuing of threats to voters allegedly by SP workers during the polling held on the seat on last Sunday.

Baghel also released a video of a polling booth where women voters were being asked by SP workers to vote as per the instructions issued. He alleged that many voters apprised him that they were threatened that they would be tackled after March 10. “Due to such threats issued by SP workers many voters could not use their voting rights as per their wishes,” stated Baghel in his complaint and sought re-polling at these booths in Karhal.

‘SP, Cong have soft corner for terrorists’

Meanwhile, Baghel also targeted the SP as well as the Congress in Lucknow on Monday. He said though Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had lost her father as well as her grandmother to terrorist attacks, still in the changed political scenario and due to vote bank concerns, the Congress, like the SP, was soft on terror.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Baghel made the statement while reacting to a query seeking response to a remark made by Priyanka wherein, BJP leader claimed she had refused to take a query seeking her response to conviction of terrorists in Ahmadabad blasts case.

Baghel also targeted the SP chief. “All these parties have a soft corner for terrorists as they look them through the prism of vote bank politics. Akhilesh ji is free to target the political parties but he should not insult the country,” Baghel said.

“Akhilesh made tall claims during his nomination that he would win by 1.5 lakh votes from Karhal. He had also said that he won’t campaign in Karhal as he was assured of his win. Yet, he was campaigning in Karhal on the fourth day itself. He had to get his family, including his ageing father into the campaign,” Baghel alleged.