Green cover: Specific trees to be planted on different stretches of Prayagraj roads

Now, major roads of Sangam city will be identified with specific varieties of trees.

As part of an ambitious project, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has identified different roads and intersections of the city where specific species of trees would be planted to boost green cover.

“We have decided to plant around 5,000 saplings in the coming monsoon, and these saplings would be of different varieties having different flowers. Upon completion of this ambitious project, a particular span of the road will be identified by the specific species of trees. The trees would be planted on the divider and roadside of a given span of road,” said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman of PDA.

PDA has identified 23 such spans of roads across the city. Several islands would be developed in the city, including one each at Balson crossing, Dhobi Ghat, Rana Pratap crossing, medical college crossing, near Sangam petrol pump, traffic police line crossing and district collectorate would have Bismarckia Palm planted as part of this initiative.

Likewise, Washingtonia variety of palm would be planted from Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya crossing to Pannalal Road crossing, while the sides of the road will have Foxtail palm, and the same species would be planted on both the sides of Mahatma Gandhi Road of the Civil Lines locality of the city, informed the vice-chairman.

Likewise, from the Medical College crossing to the Tulsidas statue crossing will have Jacaranda trees. From Medical College crossing to CMP Degree College crossing, the roadside would be planted with saplings of Amaltas, also known as golden shower trees.

The span of the road from Maharana Pratap crossing to traffic police line crossing and from Dhobi Ghat crossing to Maharana Pratap crossing will have Plumeria Rubra. The purple colour flower of the tree would give a distinct identity to this stretch of road.

Likewise, the stretch of road from the Vivekananda crossing to Eklavya will have the sides planted with Plumeria Alba, and the divider of Lohia Road will also have the same trees. The sites of the Elgin Road will be planted with Gulmohar plants, and the stretch of road spanning from Stanley Road to the district collectorate will have Ixora and Plumeria Alba planted.

Similarly, the saplings of the plant Plumeria Alba will also be planted at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Caesalpinia on AN Jha statue to Mazar Road divider, Moulsari on the roadside in front of Trivenipuram gate etc.