Home / Cities / Others / SPPU cuts syllabus for final-year courses
others

SPPU cuts syllabus for final-year courses

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now decided to cut its syllabus for third-year students for the next semester
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:01 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now decided to cut its syllabus for third-year students for the next semester.

“UGC has given the right to the university to reduce the syllabus of courses in their respective regions. So we have now asked for a review from all the deans of SPPU and accordingly, to complete the second semester in time, we are planning to cut down the syllabus,” said N S Umrani, pro-vice chancellor of SPPU.

A review of all the graduate and post-graduate courses was done by the SPPU on Monday, and now the process of cutting down the syllabus for this academic year has been started.

As first semester examinations have been delayed, the SPPU administration took this decision to ensure the syllabus of future courses was not affected.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the academic year 2020-21 began late.

From July-August online classes were held for all the years. It is necessary to have a 90 day period of classes per semester. This was difficult to maintain online, due to various issues like connectivity and students not having access.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP