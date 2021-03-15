SPPU cuts syllabus for final-year courses
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now decided to cut its syllabus for third-year students for the next semester.
“UGC has given the right to the university to reduce the syllabus of courses in their respective regions. So we have now asked for a review from all the deans of SPPU and accordingly, to complete the second semester in time, we are planning to cut down the syllabus,” said N S Umrani, pro-vice chancellor of SPPU.
A review of all the graduate and post-graduate courses was done by the SPPU on Monday, and now the process of cutting down the syllabus for this academic year has been started.
As first semester examinations have been delayed, the SPPU administration took this decision to ensure the syllabus of future courses was not affected.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the academic year 2020-21 began late.
From July-August online classes were held for all the years. It is necessary to have a 90 day period of classes per semester. This was difficult to maintain online, due to various issues like connectivity and students not having access.
