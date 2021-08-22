Pune varsity opens international student centre’s hostel to Afghan students in city

Afghan students in the city can relocate to Savitribai Phule Pune University’s international student centre’s hostel. We are all in support of Afghan students and will help out in any possible way ,” said SPPU vice-Chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

Karmalkar speaking at a meeting held with a delegation of Afghans studying in Pune on Saturday.

SPPU has launched a helpline for Afghan students studying at the university and it’s affiliated colleges. At the meeting, Afghan students in Pune shared issues and problems they are facing after the crisis began back in Afghanistan with the Taliban takeover.

“We are having a serious discussion on fee reduction or even a complete waiver of fees for these students for this academic year. Also, there are students who have completed studies and are in need of jobs. We are working on that as well. We are thinking of extending the scholarships of some students,” said Prof Karmalkar.

There are 300 Afghans currently in Pune studying in various universities and colleges. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 70 per cent returned to Afghanistan in the last one year. The Afghanistan Students Association in Pune is coordinating with the Indian Government, embassy, and university about student-related issues and now about visa extensions for most students.

Association coordinator Farzana Amiri, a student at the SPPU who was at the meeting said, “Our students delegation met the SPPU vice-chancellor and we conveyed the various issues students are facing currently in Pune. They responded positively and now a dedicated helpline number has been launched for Afghanistan students in Pune.”

Helpline

Helpline number for Afghanistan students in Pune - 020 25621938