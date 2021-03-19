Home / Cities / Others / SPPU senate meeting to be held online today
others

SPPU senate meeting to be held online today

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:08 PM IST
PUNE The annual budget of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be presented in Saturday’s senate meeting which will be held online. Due to the increasing number of Covid cases in the state, the decision was taken by the SPPU administration to hold the meeting online.

At least 78 senate members from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar will attend the online meeting.

Some of the senate members had earlier demanded to conduct the meeting offline, as last year due to the connectivity and technical issues the members faced inconvenience. Santosh Dhore one of the senate members has given an application in this regards to the SPPU vice-chancellor, but as per new restrictions, only 50 people are allowed for public gatherings.

“Arrangements were done to conduct the senate meeting offline, but as the new restrictions are imposed a decision was taken to hold the meeting online. All the senate members will be provided with details of the meeting and budget presented,” said Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar.

The students, meanwhile, are expecting a student-centric budget for this year. “All the students and mostly from the rural areas and have suffered due to the Covid pandemic. Special allocations should be made for students fees, hostels and other facilities in this budget,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.

