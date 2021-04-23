Home / Cities / Others / SPPU students can now register complaints related to marks within 72 hours
PUNE Students appearing for online exams of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), must register any complaint about marks given, within 72 hours of receiving the result
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 07:48 PM IST
PUNE Students appearing for online exams of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), must register any complaint about marks given, within 72 hours of receiving the result.

Complaints about technical errors regarding raising issues with marks given caused the SPPU’s board of examination and evaluation to take this decision.

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation said, “Some technical errors had come into the login system, which is now resolved by our team. Students can now register their complaint regarding marks within 72 hours.”

“When we appear for the exams online and then get our marks, sometimes they are not given properly. When we login to register the complaint, it shows a technical error,” said Kedar Mande, a second-year law student.

The first semester examination of SPPU started from April 10 in online mode for all courses. Each paper is of 50 marks, with multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The university’s Edutech Foundation is conducting the exam.

Once a student appears for the exams, he/she gets access to their marks via their personal login.

“As the system was slow and had technial errors it was not possible for students to register a complaint within 48 hours. This resulted in panic and so it was demanded that the time to register a complaint online be increased,” said Kamlakar Shete, an SPPU student.

