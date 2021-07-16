SSC results: 99.96 pass percentage for Pune division

PUNE Pune division, which includes Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts, reported a pass percentage of 99.96 for Class 10 students in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, results of which were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday.

Girls in Pune district only marginally did better than the boys with a 99.97 pass percentage versus 99.93 per cent.

In Ahmednagar district, girls recorded a 99.98 pass percentage and boys had a 99.96 pass percentage. In Solapur district, girls were at 99.97 per cent as against the boys at 99.95 per cent.

State board officials noted that a total of 1,575,806 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. Of this, 265,714 were from Pune division. A total of 265,801 assessments were submitted by schools in the Pune division. Of these, 265,704 students passed in the division.

As per the board, 102,476 fresh candidates from Pune division scored 75 per cent and above in the exams, and 116,172 students received 60 per cent and above. A total of 44,928 students from Pune division scored 45 per cent and above. And, 2,128 students scored 35 per cent and above.

Of the 957 students in the state who received 100 per cent marks, 79 are from Pune division. Of the 4,922 students whose results were reserved, 597 are from Pune division.

“The results of these students are reserved as most of them are repeater students and their previous report card records are not available with the board. As soon as these records are updated their results will be declared. This will increase the pass percentage for Pune division as well,” said Dinkar Patil, chairman, MSBSHSE.

A total of 179 students from the division are eligible for a re-exam. Whereas 72 students passed with ATKT (allowed to keep term) in Pune division.

“Also, nine schools from across Maharashtra have reported zero pass percentage. Of these, two are from Pune division. We will be investigating as to why these schools have a pass percentage of zero,” said Patil.

Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts

Of the 130,029 candidates registered from Pune district, 130,023 candidates appeared for the exam and 129,962 candidates passed for a total pass percentage of 99.95 for Pune district.

A 99.97 pass percentage was reported in both Ahmednagar district and Solapur district for fresh candidates.

For repeater candidates, 92.95 pass per cent was seen in Pune district, 97.82 pass percentage in Ahmednagar district and 83.28 pass percentage in Solapur district. This gave the Pune division a total pass percentage of 91.86 for repeaters.