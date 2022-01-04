SSU convocation: Sanskrit is god’s language, use your knowledge to promote it: Governor to students

Uttar Pradesh (UP) governor Anandiben Patel appealed to the student to use knowledge in promoting Sanskrit, which she said was “dev” language, meaning the language of the gods.

Addressing 39th convocation of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) on Monday, she said that Sanskrit is not only a language but basis of Indian culture.

“The roots of Indian civilization are rooted in Sanskrit and it is an important source of carrying forward our tradition,” she said during her address.

After presenting 63 medals to 37 meritorious students and degrees to 15520 students the governor said that knowledge of Sanskrit should not be kept “in a museum”.

She appealed to the students to use the knowledge received from the SSU for promoting the language and to use it for the development of the nation.

“Nation building and development of students depend on the teachers. If even a single student is successful, then the success of the ‘guru (teacher)’ is accomplished and the life of the ‘acharya’ (teacher) becomes successful,” she said.

SSU vice chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the university that started as a Sanskrit college in 1791, is currently progressing towards its objectives. From March 22, 1958, the college gave way to Varanasi Sanskrit University and Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya started from 1973 onwards. “At present digitisation of library and examination system is being done so that students could get online examination applications and other facilities,” he said.

SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra said that the governor honoured the chief guest of the program, Malini Awasthi with the honorary degree of D-Lit and distributed reading material, bags and nutritious food to the children coming from primary school.