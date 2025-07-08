New Delhi, Three men, including an assistant manager of a Bentley India showroom located in a hotel, have been arrested for their alleged role in abducting its manager and robbing him of ₹30 lakh by impersonating as Enforcement Directorate officers, an official said on Tuesday. Staff member among 3 held for robbing ₹ 30 lakh from car showroom manager

The accused have been identified as Sunil Taneja, Suraj Yadav and Sumit Yadav, he said.

"Sumit Yadav works as an assistant manager at the Bentley showroom in Hotel Samrat in Chanakyapuri, and he passed the information to Taneja and Yadav about the cash in the showroom.

"Yadav and Taneja allegedly posed as ED officials and forcibly took the money from the victim, Anil Tiwari, who is the showroom manager," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The officer said that the incident occurred on June 20, but the formal complaint was lodged on July 2 at the Chanakyapuri police station.

"Based on Tiwari's complaint, three teams were formed and an investigation was launched," said the Additional DCP.

According to the police, Tiwari, a resident of Gurugram, was intercepted near the Embassy of Hungary while he was going back home from work on his scooter.

A four-wheeler stopped him, and two men, one dressed in police uniform, claimed they were ED officials and were investigating a case.

"They took him to the showroom, threatened him and asked him to settle the case. Fearing trouble, Tiwari handed over the money he was carrying in a bag. The accused then took him near National Highway-8 and dropped him near his scooter," said the officer.

During interrogation, the police found that Sumit Yadav had tipped off the other accused.

While Sunil Taneja has a previous case under the Excise Act, Suraj Yadav had no prior criminal record.

"With their arrest, teams have so far recovered ₹15 lakh cash, ₹8 lakh fixed deposit, a car which they had purchased against the FD and the car used in the crime. Further investigation is underway," said the officer.

