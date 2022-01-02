State board-affiliated schools start 100-day reading campaign

PUNE All State board-affiliated schools will start with a 100-day reading campaign that will run till April 2022.

As per the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), this campaign will focus on students reading different topics and will encourage students to read and write about various issues.

The 100-day reading campaign commenced from January 1.

MD Singh, director, SCERT, said that the campaign is a part of a national programme.

“Under this campaign, students will be read about different topics. The programme varies each week and detailed guidelines are issued to schools. This programme will help inculcate a sense of curiosity and guide students to know more about different topics like fiction, stories, poetry, and others. The reading campaign is designed differently for each standard,” said Singh.

He added that to gain a basic understanding and information about things, reading is a must.

“This reading campaign will acquaint students with knowledge and in depth exposure to local things well. For example, students from Class 6 to Class 8 will be involved in ‘Hunting the papers’. Wherein students will be involved in hunting local newspapers for specific words and later write a summary of the article. Such activities will help develop a critical and creative thinking among students and the ability to locate, understand and reflect on various kinds of information,” said Singh.

He added that the campaign also involves a visit to the school library or local library.

“However, because of the pandemic, if the schools are closed for offline teaching, there are alternative methods to continue the campaign. These alternate methods include reverse reading, zig-zag reading, which will improve the confidence among students and help boost the brain,” said Singh.