State govt approves recognition of 87 schools under UP Board

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved recognition for 87 unaided secondary schools under the UP Board. Acting on a proposal submitted by the Board, special secretary (secondary education) Krishna Kumar Gupta recommended extending recognition to these schools until 2027. This approval, issued via a letter dated June 24, has been granted under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Act, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh confirmed. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj

Of the 87 approved schools, 29 fall under the Varanasi regional office, 27 under Meerut, 15 under Prayagraj, 11 under Bareilly, and 5 under the Gorakhpur regional office of the Board. The recognition will remain valid until 2027.

Officials stated that the decision is expected to bring stability to the academic futures of hundreds of students and help strengthen the teaching infrastructure in these institutions.

With this approval, the recognised schools will be able to continue their educational activities under the affiliation of the UP Board.

Conditional approval granted to 17 schools

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Department continues the process of granting school recognition valid through 2027 across various regions of the state. In this phase, proposals from schools in districts under the Bareilly, Meerut, and Prayagraj regional offices of the UP Board have been conditionally approved.

The department clarified that final recognition will be granted only after these institutions fulfill all stipulated conditions and address the identified shortcomings. Conditional approval has been issued to 15 schools in the Prayagraj region, and one school each in the Meerut and Bareilly regions.