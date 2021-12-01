State govt directs survey of beggars in Pune to be undertaken

PUNE As the number of beggars at traffic signals have increased, the Maharashtra government has asked for a survey to take necessary action to rehabilitate them.

The Women and child development department organised a one-day state-level workshop in Pune on Tuesday, on the issue of beggars and their rehabilitation.

Minister of state for women and child development Omprakash ‘Bacchu’ Kadu, commissioner Rahul More, and Pune divisional deputy commissioner Dilip Hirawale were present.

The issue of beggars at traffic signals and transgenders near toll nakas on highways was discussed.

All agencies, the police, women and child development department and local municipal corporations will work together to conduct the survey.

Kadu said that to change the mindset of beggars, their rehabilitation is necessary, and also to ensure no new beggars come out onto the roads.

Administration said that people with mental problems, no support system and the homeless are begging.

Beggars do not have Aadhar cards and are not able benefit from government schemes. The minister asked that beggars be registered and the process of Aadhar cards can begin, as well to try and give benefits of the Sanjay Gandhi homeless peoples’ scheme.